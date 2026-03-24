Mittal plant boosts Andhra industry, says K Rammohan Naidu

Amaravati, Mar 24 Rammohan Naidu, Union Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu said the establishment of the Mittal Steel Plant in Anakapalli marks a historic milestone in Andhra Pradesh’s industrial sector. He expressed delight over the project, stating the mega steel plant is poised to transform the destiny of North Andhra and is set to become the country’s largest integrated greenfield steel plant.

In a formal statement, he said the project would generate direct and indirect employment for hundreds of thousands of unemployed people. He added that the plant would operate with an annual production target of 17 million metric tonnes of steel.

Naidu emphasised that the project represents a pivotal milestone for regional development and credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan for making it a reality. He said the ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India plant would drive industrial growth.