Mixed weather prevails in AP and Telangana, rainly likely

Unpredictable weather patterns are increasingly affecting Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, as the traditional summer season begins to resemble a rainy period. Conditions typically associated with equatorial regions—where sunshine and rainfall occur within the same day—are now being observed across the two states.

Meteorologists attribute this shift to the intensification of a low-pressure system, identified as “Invest 99S”, near the equator. The system, rotating at approximately 35 km/h, is drawing moisture-laden winds towards the region, contributing to both high temperatures and unseasonal rainfall.

In Telangana, Tuesday (31 March) is expected to bring mixed weather conditions. Light, isolated showers are likely across parts of North and Central Telangana until around 10:00 AM, accompanied by overcast skies. By the afternoon, particularly after 3:00 PM, temperatures are expected to drop, with moderate rainfall forecast in several areas, including Hyderabad. These conditions may persist until approximately 8:00 PM. Humidity levels currently stand at 41 per cent.

In contrast, Andhra Pradesh is likely to experience intense sunshine through the morning and early afternoon, with temperatures ranging between 35°C and 37°C. However, weather conditions are expected to shift later in the day. Moderate rainfall is forecast in North Andhra districts, including Visakhapatnam. In Rayalaseema, dense cloud cover is anticipated, although only isolated areas may receive light showers.

Officials have noted that while rainfall along the coastal belt may remain limited, sea conditions are expected to be rough, warranting caution.