MLA Balakrishna inspects govt. hospital in Hindupur, expresses displeasure over medical services

Hindupur MLA Balakrishna conducted a surprise inspection at Hindupur Government Hospital in Anantapur district. He asked the patients about the facilities at the hospital and expressed dissatisfaction with medical services. He said the situation at the district government hospital was so bad that there were complaints from patients that they were not getting proper treatment.



He was incensed that the equipment brought for medical services during the government's tenure was not being used. Balakrishna warned that he would complain to the collector about the situation in the government hospital.

Meanwhile, a man named Shravan burst into tears in front of Balakrishna as the two-day-old baby died due to the negligence of the doctors. Balakrishna called the hospital superintendent and inquired about the issue and ordered to take action against the perpetrators.

It is learned that Balaiah went to Hindupur to attend a meeting to discuss the future of Rayalaseema water projects.



