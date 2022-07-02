MLA Bhumana Karurnakar Reddy launches campaign for Town Cooperative Bank polls

Tirupati: The ruling party YSRCP has launched campaign for 105-year-old Tirupati Town Cooperative bank elections.

The bank is one of the leading cooperative bank in the district with 1.12 lakh shareholders with Rs 430 crore turnover per year and has Rs 292 crore fixed deposits.

The elections for 12 directors of bank's governing board is scheduled to be held on July 20.

City MLA Bhumana Karurnakar Reddy held a meeting with local corporators and party leaders at a function hall in the city on Saturday for gearing up the campaign.

Addressing the party leaders and activists, he wanted them to work with commitment to win all the 12 director posts by the party candidates. He also said the party decided to appoint Ketham Jayachandra Reddy (Rama Rao) as the chairman candidate and wanted the Corporators to make all out efforts to win all director posts by the party supported candidates. Giving clarity over selecting director post aspirants, the MLA said every activist should follow and respect the decisions of party chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and winning all the 12 director posts is everyone's responsibility.

Mayor Dr R Sirisha advised the party leaders to use welfare schemes which has been implementing successfully in the state as weapon in the bank elections.

Town Cooperative Bank chairman Thondamanati Venkatesh Reddy, who completed two terms as chairman, sought the party leaders to work with dedication.

Deputy Mayors Abhinay Reddy, Mudra Narayana, Town Bank former chairman Narsimha Achari, former Managing Director Ramachndra Reddy, former directors Neelam Balaji, Dorai Raj and others were present.