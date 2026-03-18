MLA conducts surprise inspection of govt school

Anantapur: Singanamala MLA Bandaru Sravani Sree conducted a surprise inspection at the Government School in Salakancheruvu village of Singanamala mandal on Tuesday. During the visit, the MLA reviewed key aspects of the school’s functioning, including student attendance, teaching methods, and the implementation of the Mid-Day Meal Scheme.

She interacted with the students to assess their learning levels and academic progress. Expressing concern over the need for improved educational outcomes, the MLA advised the teaching staff to enhance academic standards and ensure effective classroom delivery.

She emphasized the importance of maintaining quality education and consistent monitoring of student performance.

Bandaru Sravani Sree also examined the infrastructure and facilities available at the school. After reviewing the existing conditions, she directed the concerned officials to address the identified issues promptly and ensure that necessary improvements are carried out without delay.

The inspection is part of ongoing efforts to strengthen the quality of education and ensure better facilities in government schools across the constituency.