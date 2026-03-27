MLA Daggupati conducts dawn inspection of city sanitation

Anantapur: Anantapur Urban MLA Daggupati Prasad conducted surprise inspections across the city early Thursday morning, beginning at around 5:30 a.m., to assess sanitation measures on the ground.

Accompanied by Municipal Commissioner Jashwanth Rao, the MLA toured several areas on a motorcycle, interacting directly with sanitation workers and residents. He inspected the 6th Circle muster point near the Power Office, reviewing workforce deployment, including the number of regular and contract sanitation staff.

Expressing concern, Prasad questioned the replacement of regular employees with substitute workers, stating that such arrangements should be permitted only under unavoidable circumstances such as illness or emergencies. He directed officials to ensure accountability and proper workforce management.

The MLA later visited Old Town localities, where he observed sanitation conditions and raised concerns over indiscriminate garbage dumping by residents. He urged municipal authorities to intensify awareness campaigns, emphasizing that public cooperation is essential for maintaining cleanliness.

During his visit, Prasad also inspected an Anna Canteen in Old Town and personally sampled the breakfast to assess food quality, expressing satisfaction with the menu.

Speaking on the occasion, he stated that sanitation had been neglected in recent years and called for stronger field-level monitoring by sanitary inspectors and health officials. He reiterated that he would continue surprise inspections regularly.

Commissioner Jashwanth Rao highlighted plastic usage as a major contributor to sanitation issues and warned of strict action against its sale, while urging citizens to reduce plastic consumption.