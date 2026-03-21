MLA Daggupati reviews arrangements for Ramzan prayers

Anantapur: Inview of the upcoming Ramzan festival, Anantapur Urban MLA Daggupati Prasad personally inspected arrangements at Eidgah grounds to ensure smooth conduct of special prayers.

The MLA visited Eidgah grounds at Ashok Nagar and Indira Nagar along with municipal officials, religious leaders, and TDP minority representatives. Thousands of devotees are expected to gather at these venues for Ramzan prayers.

Taking note of recent rainfall, Prasad directed officials to ensure thorough cleaning of the grounds and removal of waste. He instructed authorities to make adequate arrangements for drinking water and shamianas to provide relief to devotees. He also emphasized the need for proper traffic management to avoid congestion on routes leading to the Eidgah and called for designated parking facilities and enhanced security measures.

The MLA urged officials to promptly address any issues and ensure that devotees face no inconvenience during the prayers.

Extending Ramzan greetings to the Muslim community, Prasad appreciated their month-long fasting and discipline, expressing hope that the festival brings peace and prosperity. He also advised devotees to take precautions against the summer heat.

Several leaders, including Minority Cell representatives and local TDP leaders, were present during the inspection.