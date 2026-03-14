MLA Daggupati takes part in 'Annadata Sukhibhava' prog

Anantapur: Anantapur Urban MLA Daggupati Prasad stated that the State is currently being governed by a farmer's son—which is precisely why farmer welfare and development programmes are being implemented on such a massive scale across the State.

He participated in the third phase of the 'Annadata Sukhibhava' (May the Farmer Prosper) programme held at the Rythu Bharosa Kendra (Farmer Assurance Center) in Tapovanam, the event witnessed a large turnout of Agriculture Department ADA GM Altaf Ali Khan, farmers from the Urban constituency, and TDP leaders. As part of the third phase, MLA Daggupati handed over a mega cheque worth`22.26 lakhs to 371 farmers.

Speaking on the occasion, he noted that under the 'Annadata Sukhibhava' scheme, financial assistance amounting to`14,000 had already been disbursed to farmers in two previous installments.

He added that, as part of the third phase, an additional`6,000 has now been deposited directly into the farmers' bank accounts.