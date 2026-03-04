MLA gives away ex-gratia to kin of fishermen who lost their lives

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam south constituency MLA CH Vamsi Krishna Srinivas handed over ex-gratia cheques of Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of fishermen who died while fishing at sea.

Taking part in the cheque distribution programme here on Tuesday, the MLA handed over the cheques to Surada Tammaiah, Bevara Polaraju and Marupalli Appanna residing in the constituency.

Speaking on the occasion, Vamsi Krishna Srinivas mentioned that the coalition government has been undertaking welfare programmes for the development of the fishermen community in a consistent manner.

“Ever since the NDA government came to power in the state, there is an increased focus on empowering the fishermen,” he opined.

The MLA thanked Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan for extending their support to the fishermen community.

Vamsi Krishna Srinivas mentioned that both the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister were steering Andhra Pradesh towards the growth path, giving equal preference to welfare and development.

JD Fisheries Lakshmana Rao, Boat Association leaders Lakshmana Rao, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation 37th ward resident Ravi and fishermen family members participated in the programme.