MLA Jyothula Chanti Babu lays stone for community health centre in Korukonda

Korukonda: Jaggampeta MLA Jyothula Chanti Babu has said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is giving top priority for medical and health sector in the state and strengthening it by providing necessary facilities.

Laying foundation stone to the proposed 50 bedded community health centre at Gokavaram on Thursday, he said the hospital is coming up in the entry point of agency area with an estimated cost of Rs 5.7 crore.

In case of emergency, instead of rushing to Rajamahendravaram, treatment can be taken in the upcoming hospital. The government will provide necessary medical and paramedical staff along with necessary medical equipment also, he said.

The Chief Minister immediately sanctioned the hospital when requested, the MLA averred. He asked the officials to complete construction of hospital as per schedule.

Mandal development officer Kishore Kumar, Dr OV Indira, Dr Pradeep Sundar, panchayat secretary T Srinivas, YSRCP leaders S Veera Babu, V Prasad, KS Reddy, G Yedukondalu and others were present.