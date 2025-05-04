MLA Kotla announces Rs 5 lakh aid to victim’s family

Bethamcherla (Nandyal district): Expressing grief over a tragic incident where a 4-year-old boy was killed in an attack by stray dogs on Friday, Dhone Assembly Constituency MLA Kotla Jaya Surya Prakash Reddy directed TDP leaders to visit the bereaved family and gather complete details about the tragedy.

Four-year-old boy Syed Modin, son of Syed Basha and Asha, lost his life in an attack by a pack of stray dogs near Hanuman Nagar railway bridge in Bethamcherla town on Friday.

Immediately after receiving information about the incident, the MLA interacted with the family members via video call and conveyed condolences. On Saturday, he announced an immediate financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to support the grieving family. He instructed the officials concerned to take necessary measures to prevent such unfortunate incidents from recurring in the future.