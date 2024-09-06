MLA Palle Sindhura Reddy inaugurates Gayatri Milk Dairy

Anantapur: Puttaparthi constituency MLA Palle Sindhura Reddy appealed to dairy managers to provide unadulterated pure milk to people.

Along with former Minister Palle Rghunatha Reddy, she inaugurated Gayatri Milk Dairy at Rudrampeta here on Thursday.

MLA Sindhura examined dairy products, sweets, curd, lassi, paneer etc. in the dairy. Later, she said that nowadays people are suffering from many diseases due to adulterated milk products, expressing concern that especially the digestive system of small children is getting damaged.

PVKK College representative Srikanth Reddy and others participated.