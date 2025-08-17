MLA Palle Sindhura Reddy inaugurates Vega Jewelry Shop

Anantapur: Puttaparthi constituency MLA Palle Sindhura Reddy said that Vega Jewellers is a brand for quality and durability.

The Vega Jewellers shop set up at Masineni Grand on Raju Road, Anantapur was inaugurated by MLA Palle Sindhura Reddy on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that Vega Jewellers stands prominently among the jewelry companies that provide customers with high-quality, durable jewelry made with all designs at affordable prices.

She said that it is very commendable to have such a famous Vega Jewelers shop in our Anantapur.

She asked the organisers to provide high-quality, durable jewelry with all designs to the customers.

She said that jewelry is very decorative for women and there is no one in the society who does not wear jewelry, but she advised consumers to take due care when buying jewelry. She suggested that customers should think carefully about the quality, durability, and dimensions of the jewelry when purchasing jewelry and choose jewelry shops that meet all standards.

She said that people have faith that Vega stands at the forefront of jewelry companies that provide customers with all kinds of standard values and designs.

She urged the management of the jewelry company to ensure that Vega Jewelers inspires confidence and trust in women and to provide them with well-designed jewelry and earn their respect.

Vega Jewelry Shop Manager Bala Durga Prasad, Vega Jewelry Shop employees, staff, and many city dignitaries participated in the programme.