Live
- Suresh Gopi dismisses voter fraud allegations in Thrissur LS seat
- India’s electronics production reaches $133 billion in a decade, exports surge
- No Babar, Rizwan in Pakistan's 17-member squad for Asia Cup
- Elvish Yadav ruined many homes by promoting betting: 'Bhau Gang' claims responsibility for firing
- Rajinikanth's 'Coolie' didn't deserve an 'A' certificate, says Producer Elred Kumar
- Russia to commence space mission design, plans to revisit Venus before 2036
- Dharmasthala claims 'conspiracy' to facilitate religious conversions: Karnataka BJP MLC Ravi
- Collector urges vigilance as heavy rains lash Nandyal district Command control room.set up in the collectorate
- Three-yr-old overcomes extremely rare critical complications
- Defence firms report strong H1 earnings on large export deals in S. Korea
MLA Palle Sindhura Reddy inaugurates Vega Jewelry Shop
Puttaparthi constituency MLA Palle Sindhura Reddy said that Vega Jewellers is a brand for quality and durability.
Anantapur: Puttaparthi constituency MLA Palle Sindhura Reddy said that Vega Jewellers is a brand for quality and durability.
The Vega Jewellers shop set up at Masineni Grand on Raju Road, Anantapur was inaugurated by MLA Palle Sindhura Reddy on Saturday.
Speaking on the occasion, she said that Vega Jewellers stands prominently among the jewelry companies that provide customers with high-quality, durable jewelry made with all designs at affordable prices.
She said that it is very commendable to have such a famous Vega Jewelers shop in our Anantapur.
She asked the organisers to provide high-quality, durable jewelry with all designs to the customers.
She said that jewelry is very decorative for women and there is no one in the society who does not wear jewelry, but she advised consumers to take due care when buying jewelry. She suggested that customers should think carefully about the quality, durability, and dimensions of the jewelry when purchasing jewelry and choose jewelry shops that meet all standards.
She said that people have faith that Vega stands at the forefront of jewelry companies that provide customers with all kinds of standard values and designs.
She urged the management of the jewelry company to ensure that Vega Jewelers inspires confidence and trust in women and to provide them with well-designed jewelry and earn their respect.
Vega Jewelry Shop Manager Bala Durga Prasad, Vega Jewelry Shop employees, staff, and many city dignitaries participated in the programme.