MLA pulls up officials over absence of beneficiaries at P4

Tirupati: Tension prevailed at the P4 review meeting held in Srikalahasti Assembly constituency on Monday after elected representatives pulled up officials over lapses in organising a welfare programme, following the absence of several beneficiaries expected to attend the session.

Srikalahasti MLA B Sudheer Reddy expressed anger over the poor turnout of members from golden families, stating that the situation exposed serious coordination failures among officials responsible for organising the programme. He said the lack of participation indicated administrative lapses and reflected poorly on the execution of government welfare measures.

The MLA, visibly upset during the meeting, questioned officials about the arrangements made to ensure beneficiaries’ attendance. Holding the field-level administration accountable, he instructed Mandal Parishad Development Officers (MPDOs) from Srikalahasti and Yerpedu mandals, along with other officials concerned, to leave the meeting venue. He further directed them to immediately report to the District Collector’s office and submit written explanations detailing the reasons behind the lapse.

Taking a stern stand, Sudheer Reddy remarked that officials who fail to prioritise public service cannot continue to function effectively in the constituency. He emphasised that welfare schemes introduced by the State government were meant to directly benefit people and should not suffer due to administrative negligence.

The MLA also pointed out that despite initiatives rolled out under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to strengthen welfare delivery, shortcomings at the implementation stage were undermining their impact on beneficiaries. He stressed the need for accountability and improved coordination among departments.

Issuing a clear warning, Sudheer Reddy said repeated negligence would invite strict action. He directed the concerned authorities to initiate suspension proceedings against officials found responsible for dereliction of duty, asserting that such lapses would not be tolerated in future review meetings.