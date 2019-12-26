MLA Rama Krishna Reddy responds to rumours, says he was off to abroad, police increases security

Opposing the announcement of the CM Jagan in the Assembly on the 17th of this month that the AP would have three capitals, people from villages around Velagapudi, Mangalgiri are participating in these agitations. However, they allege that local MLA Rama Krishna is missing without caring for their concerns. They also complained at the police station that the MLA was missing.

MLA Rama Krishna Reddy has responded to the criticism. He said that the wedding took place after a long time in their family. "I have been to Hyderabad for four days, " he opined. He said that he has been in Mangalgiri since then.

"The people of Kuppam say that Chandrababu has not been seen for 40 years, what is the answer for that from TDP, " RK questioned. He said that the govt is for the welfare of the farmers. He welcomes the decisions taken by the chief minister for the development of the state.

On the other hand, Amaravati farmers' protests have led to increasing the security for MLA Rama Krishna Reddy. MLA Rama Krishna Reddy, who went abroad yesterday for a private program ... Has responded to the concerns of Amaravati farmers. He said his government would do justice to the farmers who were given land for capital.