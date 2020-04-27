MLA RK Roja lambasts at Chandrababu Naidu, says he is in dire need of publicity

Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP MLA RK Roja has criticized Chandrababu Naidu for not helping the people in these disasters where the coronavirus is raging. While people are in trouble, it is not good to spew venom on the people like us who are relentlessly helping out the poor in this crisis of coronavirus. Speaking to the media on Monday, she said, "People are applauding the decisions taken by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for containing coronavirus," Roja said. She praised the Volunteer system brought by Jagan in Andhra Pradesh, which has become the tool to contain coronavirus today.

"CM Jagan's regime is taking care of the people on one side, the opposition parties are criticising the government for no reasons. TDP is running for money ever since it has lost to YSRCP and making false allegations; the opposition leader is making spewing venom of government and is the dire need of publicity, " Roja said.

Earlier in the last week, Roja has faced criticism after a video surfaced of her's in Nagari, Chittoor district, walking down a village road even as residents showered flower petals on her feet. The act which is a resemblance to feudal behaviour has received condemnation. The incident was taken place after Roja visited a village to inaugurate a new borewell in her constituency.

The state has reported 80 new positive cases in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 1177. The state nodal officer has released the media health bulletin on Monday. According to the bulletin, 33 cases were registered in Krishna district, 23 in Guntur district, 13 in Kurnool, 7 in Nellore district, 3 in West Godavari district and one in Srikakulam district. The total number of active cases is 911.