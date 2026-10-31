MLA vows to beautify Kalyandurg

Kalyandurg: MLA Amilineni Surendra Babu alleged that the municipality witnessed no development during YSRCP’s tenure, noting that both the Chairperson and the entire Council belonged to that party. He assured residents that he would transform Kalyandurg into a beautiful town within the next two and a half years, including the construction of a clock tower.

The MLA recalled that the previous YSRCP Minister had insulted the Municipal Chairperson’s office by denying even a chair, while he restored its dignity by providing one after becoming MLA. A massive roadshow for alliance chairperson candidate Butna Lakshmi Timmaraju and 32 councillor candidates was held from Valmiki Circle to T-Circle. MP Ambica Lakshminarayana urged voters to elect them with a thumping majority on November 1 to secure extra funds and make the municipality a state model.

MLA Surendra Babu noted that Krishna water had been brought to Chapiri Cheruvu and full supply by 2028 would turn the region into a Konaseema-like area. He also vowed to protect the neglected municipal complex land and build a new complex within two-and-a-half years for displaced traders and street vendors.