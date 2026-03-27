MLAs thank Minister Nara Lokesh for facilitating RDT FCRA renewal

Viayawada/Kalyandurg: Kalyandurg MLA Amilineni Surendra Babu and Government Whip Kalava Srinivasulu met Minister for Education and IT Nara Lokesh at his office in Vijayawada and expressed their gratitude for facilitating the renewal of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) registration of the Rural Development Trust (RDT).

The leaders thanked the Minister for taking up the matter with the Central government and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, ensuring that the renewal process was completed.

They stated that the RDT has been rendering continuous services to the people of Anantapur district, particularly in the areas of rural development, healthcare, and education. In recognition of his efforts, the MLAs felicitated Nara Lokesh during the meeting.

They highlighted that the renewal of FCRA registration would enable the organisation to continue receiving foreign contributions and expand its welfare activities in the region.