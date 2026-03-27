Mobile medical unit launched to strengthen rural healthcare in Tirupati

Tirupati: Strengthening rural healthcare services, the district administration launched a mobile medical unit in Tirupati under the ‘Mee Intiki Mee Doctor’ programme, to deliver doorstep free medical care to underserved communities. District Collector Dr S Venkateswar along with Indian Red Cross Society Tirupati (IRCS) District Chairman Dr D Sreehari Rao and DM&HO Dr V Balakrishna Naik inaugurated the unit on Thursday.

The Collector said that the programme is being implemented by the IRCS with support from the Rural Electrification Corporation (REC) to improve healthcare access in rural areas of the district. The specially designed mobile medical unit will mainly serve SC and ST habitations and is capable of providing outpatient services and medicines to around 100 patients daily. The vehicle is staffed by a doctor, a staff nurse, two pharmacists and a driver, and will visit two to three villages every day according to a fixed schedule.

The team will coordinate with local ASHA and ANM workers for patient follow-up services.

Patients requiring advanced treatment will be referred to Primary Health Centres, Community Health Centres, Area Hospitals or Government General Hospitals.

The Collector said the mobile units were introduced in only seven districts across the State at a cost of Rs 8.40 crore, with Tirupati being one of the selected districts. The initiative also aims to improve vaccination coverage and reduce the burden of communicable diseases such as dengue and malaria.

He added that a modern blood bank was recently inaugurated in Tirupati under the IRCS, equipped with facilities to separate blood components such as platelets and plasma. Plans are also underway to launch a mobile blood bank to promote blood donation in colleges and major institutions.

IRCS Tirupati District Vice Chairman Mayuri, Secretary Prateet, Ruia Hospital Superintendent Dr J Radha, SV Medical College Principal Dr G Ravi Prabhu and medical staff attended the programme.