  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Moderate rains predicted for parts of AP next four days

Moderate rains predicted for parts of AP next four days
x
Highlights

The Meteorological Department has forecasted light to moderate rains on Tuesday, with the possibility of moderate to heavy rains on Wednesday and...

The Meteorological Department has forecasted light to moderate rains on Tuesday, with the possibility of moderate to heavy rains on Wednesday and Thursday in Andhra Pradesh due to the influence of surface trough. The disaster management agency has advised residents of low-lying areas to stay alert in anticipation of the inclement weather.

Additionally, the IMD has issued warnings for thunderstorms, cautioning individuals to avoid seeking shelter under trees, poles, towers, and in public places during the storms. Farmers, agricultural laborers, and cattle-shepherds working in the fields are also advised to take precautions as thunderstorms may accompany the rainfall.

Last month, the state experienced an average normal rainfall of 99.4 mm, with the highest recorded rainfall reaching 162.3 mm. A total of 19 districts recorded maximum rainfall, 5 districts experienced high rainfall, and 2 districts recorded normal rainfall.

With the impending heavy rains, residents are urged to stay informed and prepared for potential flooding and other weather-related emergencies.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X