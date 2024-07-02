Moderate rains predicted for parts of AP next four days

The Meteorological Department has forecasted light to moderate rains on Tuesday, with the possibility of moderate to heavy rains on Wednesday and Thursday in Andhra Pradesh due to the influence of surface trough. The disaster management agency has advised residents of low-lying areas to stay alert in anticipation of the inclement weather.

Additionally, the IMD has issued warnings for thunderstorms, cautioning individuals to avoid seeking shelter under trees, poles, towers, and in public places during the storms. Farmers, agricultural laborers, and cattle-shepherds working in the fields are also advised to take precautions as thunderstorms may accompany the rainfall.

Last month, the state experienced an average normal rainfall of 99.4 mm, with the highest recorded rainfall reaching 162.3 mm. A total of 19 districts recorded maximum rainfall, 5 districts experienced high rainfall, and 2 districts recorded normal rainfall.

With the impending heavy rains, residents are urged to stay informed and prepared for potential flooding and other weather-related emergencies.