Modern Tpt railway hub takes shape; south terminal set for launch in April

Tirupati: At last, passengers visiting Tirupati Railway Station may soon have a sigh of relief as they will be able to board and alight trains more freely at the busy pilgrim hub. After years of construction and repeated deadline revisions, redevelopment works on the south side of the station have entered the final phase, with railway authorities preparing for a possible inauguration in April. However, passengers will have to put up with ongoing construction on the north side for another year.

The long-awaited project, conceived nearly a decade ago, gathered momentum only after the contractor was finalised and key formalities were completed in early 2022. Executed under the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) mode at an estimated cost of Rs 300 crore, the project was initially scheduled for completion within 33 months, setting February 2025 as the target deadline.

Despite assurances from officials about strict monitoring mechanisms to ensure timely execution, the works encountered repeated delays attributed mainly to technical challenges. Deadlines were revised several times over the past year, prolonging inconvenience for passengers who have been navigating congested platforms and ongoing construction activity for nearly three years.

Travellers arriving from across the country, particularly during peak pilgrimage seasons, faced difficulty moving through the station premises due to restricted space and continuous construction works. While completion of the south-side facilities is expected to ease congestion to a large extent, construction activity on the north side — which commenced later — is likely to continue for more than another year.

The redevelopment initiative aims to transform Tirupati into a modern railway hub capable of handling rapidly increasing passenger traffic, projected to exceed one lakh commuters daily in the coming decades. The existing north-side entrance had long struggled to accommodate the growing influx of devotees, prompting railway authorities to expand infrastructure on the southern side with a new terminal equipped with advanced passenger amenities.

The newly developed south terminal features a spacious G+3 structure designed for future vertical expansion of up to 10 additional floors under a public-private partnership model. These upper floors are proposed to house commercial establishments on a lease basis. Passenger convenience has been a central focus of the redesign. The station will be equipped with 20 lifts and 22 escalators, while all platforms will be interconnected through two air concourses, each measuring 35 metres in width, enabling seamless passenger movement once train announcements are made.

Parking facilities in the basement will accommodate around 200 cars and 300 two-wheelers. The third floor will house operational facilities, including a running room for railway staff, rest rooms for travelling ticket examiners, and administrative offices.

Station Director K. Satyanarayana told The Hans India that the process of shifting railway offices to the new building has already begun, indicating that preparations for the formal inauguration are in their final stages.