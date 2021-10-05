Modi fulfilled promise of AIIMS in Mangalagiri: Veerraju

Guntur : BJP State president Somu Veerraju on Monday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi fulfilled his promise of constructing All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Mangalagiri.

He said, the Centre will construct highway from Amaravati to Anantapuram. It sanctioned two Defense projects to Krishna district.

He addressed a press meet, he said that the Centre developed two highways in Badvel. He said that the Centre had given Rs3,000 crore for giving tap connection to every house in the State.

He made it clear that the Central government is implementing several welfare schemes in the state and added that government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working for the welfare of poor.

He said that state government was giving 24-hour power since 2014 with the cooperation of Centre. He criticised that the government has failed to construct the State capital Amaravati. He said BJP believes that politics is meant for service and not for earning money. He said the Centre was extending Rs6,000 to every farmer in the state.

He said, the party state unit had informed situation in Badvel Assembly constituency to the party leadership and waiting for its nod to contest in the bypoll.

Earlier, he inaugurated a photo exhibition on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a blood camp in Guntur city.

BJP state vice-president Ravela Kishore Babu, state official spokesman Chandu Sambasiva Rao, OBC Morcha leader AnumoluYedukondalu were present.