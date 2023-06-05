Modi giving top priority to health, says Union Minister Bharati Pravin Pawar

Guntur: Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is giving top priority for health and doubled the number of medical colleges in the country during his nine years of rule.

She interacted with the doctors at the Indian Medical Association Guntur branch on Sunday.

Speaking on this occasion, the Union Minister explained the development and welfare schemes introduced by the Narendra Modi government during nine years and increased seats in the medical colleges.

She said India is in number one position in the world in medical colleges. Steps were being taken to set up the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in all the states in the country. Doctors played a key role in rendering the medical services to the patients suffering from Covid-19 patients, she added. Bharati assured that she will try to solve the problems of the doctors and traders.

BJP district president Patibandla Rama Krishna, party leaders Sanakkayala Uma Sankar, Maganti Sudhakar Yadav, Pathuri Naga Bhushanam, Chandu Sambasiva Rao, Chamber of Commerce president Athukuri Anjaneyulu and others were present.