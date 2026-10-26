Mohan urged to sharpen Censor Board’s ‘scissors’

Tenali: MLC Alapati Rajendra Prasad has urged censor board member and film director Mohan to further strengthen the scrutiny of films to ensure that excessive violence and explicit romantic scenes do not adversely influence society.

Mohan was felicitated by the members of Maa AP at its local office here on Sunday on the occasion of International Theatre Day. The programme was organised under the leadership of Maa AP founder and film director Dilip Raja. Ratna Kumari, a High Court advocate and former Mangalagiri Mandal Parishad president, presided over the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Alapati Rajendra Prasad said the censor board should function with a strong sense of social responsibility and remain sensitive to public concerns. Former Andhra Pradesh Women’s Commission chairperson Nannapaneni Rajakumari stressed the need for a censorship system that would enable families to watch films together. Dilip Raja said efforts were being made by Maa AP to promote the growth of the Telugu film industry in Andhra Pradesh. Earlier, Maa AP members felicitated Mohan in recognition of his association with the film industry and his role as a censor board member.