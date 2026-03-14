MollaMamba Jayanti celebrated with fervour

Anantapur: The birth anniversary of Atukuri Mollamamba, regarded as the first Telugu woman poet, was celebrated with grandeur at the Revenue Building in the Anantapur Collectorate on Friday. The event was organised by the District Backward Classes Welfare Department.

RTC Zonal Chairman Poola Nagaraju, State Labour Welfare Board Chairman Venkata Shivudu Yadav, District Revenue Officer A Malola, District Library Organisation Chairman Vadde Venkat, Padmashali Welfare Corporation Director Lakshmi Narasimha Murthy, BC Welfare Deputy Director Khushboo Kothari, and others participated in the programme.

The dignitaries paid floral tributes to the portrait of Molla Mamba.

Speaking on the occasion, DRO A Malola said that the life of Mollamamba continues to inspire women of the present generation.

He noted that despite the absence of royal patronage, she earned recognition as a natural poet and rendered the Ramayana into simple and lucid Telugu through devotion and literary talent.

He highlighted that Molla Mamba made the epic accessible to common people by prioritising native Telugu expressions over Sanskrit terminology.

RTC Zonal Chairman Poola Nagaraju said the State government, under Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, has officially recognised and celebrated Molla Mamba’s birth anniversary as a state festival.

He urged the younger generation, particularly girls, to draw inspiration from the poetess and pursue education with dedication.

State Labour Welfare Board Chairman Venkata Shivudu Yadav appreciated the government for organising the celebrations and supporting initiatives for backward communities.

Cultural performances by girl students added colour to the event. Participating students were felicitated with mementoes, while leaders of the Kummari Shalivahana community were honoured with shawls. Several community leaders, students, and officials attended the programme.