Moral stories enhance children’s thinking skills

Vijayawada: Emphasising the importance of value-based learning, a special programme titled “Chadavatam Maaku Ishtam” (We Love Reading) was held at Tagore Library on Mahatma Gandhi Road here on Sunday.

The weekly initiative, conducted every Sunday, saw around 30 students from various schools participating enthusiastically. As part of the programme, children were introduced to moral stories through a television provided free of cost by Dell Company, with support and encouragement from the Public Libraries Department.

The event was organised under the supervision of Librarian K Ramadevi. Addressing the participants, she highlighted that reading moral stories plays a crucial role in enhancing children’s thinking abilities and instilling good values. She noted that such stories help children develop qualities like honesty, kindness, patience, and discipline, while also enabling them to distinguish between right and wrong.

Ramadevi further stated that moral stories not only entertain but also serve as valuable life guides, fostering creativity and shaping character at a young age. She encouraged children to cultivate the habit of reading moral stories daily for their overall development.

The programme concluded with active participation from students, reflecting growing interest in reading and value-based learning among young minds.