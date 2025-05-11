  • Menu
Mortal remains of Veer Jawan Murali Naik received with military honours

Bengaluru: As part of Operation Sindoor, Veer Jawan Murali Naik, a native of Kallithanda village in Gorantla Mandal, Penukonda Constituency, attained martyrdom during the Pakistan conflict. His mortal remains were received with full military honours by army officials at the Bengaluru Airport.

Following the military salute, Andhra Pradesh BC Welfare, Handlooms & Textiles Minister Savithamma, along with Maharashtra Industries Minister Uday Samant, joined military officers in escorting the body with official protocol.

Minister Uday Samant also visited the martyr’s home in Talli Tanda village, Gorantla Mandal, paid his respects, and consoled the grieving parents. In a compassionate gesture, he connected the bereaved family via video call with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who offered his condolences and assured government support. Popular singer Mangli Bai also visited the family, offered words of comfort, and assured them of solidarity during this difficult time.

