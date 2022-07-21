Mother along with two children commits suicide in Singanamala over family disputes

A mother along with two children committed suicide due to a family quarrel. Their dead bodies were recovered from the Rangarayala pond in Singanamala on Wednesday. According to the police and family members, B. Ramanjaneyulu of Peddavaduguru mandal Krishtipadu village of the Anantapur Andhra got married to Kavitha (27) of Edururu village of Pamidi mandal ten years ago. They have children Santosh (7) and Bhargavi (3) and used to earn their living by doing labor in the village.

But they shifted to Tadipatri town four months ago. While Ramanjaneyulu was going to work in the Gujiri shop, the wife would stay at home and take care of the children. Ramanjaneyulu had an extramarital affair with another woman. The couple used to fight every day about this matter. In this order, they argued on Monday night as well.

She became disillusioned with life as she did not see any change in her husband's behavior. After 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Kavitha told her husband that she was going to her parent's house and came home with her son and daughter. Departed by bus and got down at Singanamala Cross.

From there, along with the children, she walked on the Maravakatta of Rangarayala pond. She wanted to commit suicide as life felt like hell. decided to take the children with her so that they wouldn't be lost and jumped into the pond. On Wednesday afternoon, three bodies were found floating in the water.

Anantapuram in charge DSP Srinivasulu, Singanamala CI Asrar Basha, and SI Vamsi Krishna inspected the incident site after getting to know about the matter through the locals. The dead bodies were taken out of the pond and taken to Anantapur Government Hospital for post-mortem. Even though the wife and children died, the husband did not come to the scene. Police have registered a case based on the complaint of the deceased's mother.