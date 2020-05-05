Mother, daughter commits suicide after a dispute with husband over liquor in Chittoor

Bharati wife of Chokka lingam and his daughter Nandini, residents of Palamaneru were committed suicide on Monday night due to Chokka Lingam's alleged harassment against his family members in drunkard condition. He was addicted to liquor waiting eagerly for the opening of wine shops.

After opening the liquor outlets on Monday, he drank lavishly and harassed his wife and daughter inhumanly. On Monday night both mother and daughter committed suicide by hanging. Police rushed the spot and arrested the accused Chokka lingam shifting the dead bodies to Palamaneru Govt Hospital according to Arifullah, DSP, Palamaneru.

Liquor stores have been opened in the state as per the guidelines issued by the Centre on Lockdown 3. After all these days the wine shops are open and there are no limits to the joys of alcohol despite an increase in rates. The tipplers have flocked to the shops since Monday morning in AP. Some queue lines are visible in some places. In many places, the stores did not follow social distancing with hundreds of people flocked to one place and gathered in groups.