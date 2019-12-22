Mother-daughter duo dies, husband injures as an unknown vehicle hits two-wheeler in Ongole

In a massive road accident occurred in Prakasam district, wife and daughter died on the spot and the husband was seriously injured. The deceased were travelling on a bike was hit by a transport vehicle in Ongole.

The bike collided with an unknown vehicle at Pelluru in the Ongole Zone resulted in death of woman and her child. The husband is being treated at the hospital

Knowing the danger, the police arrived at the scene and examined the situation. The man was taken to the hospital by the police. The bodies of the mother and baby were taken to a government hospital for postmortem. Police are trying to identify the vehicle that caused the crash.