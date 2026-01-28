Mother, infant die at pvt hosp in Kadiri; kin allege medical negligence

Kadiri: A tragic incident allegedly involving medical negligence at a private hospital in Kadiri town of Sri Sathya Sai district has triggered widespread public outrage after a pregnant woman and her newborn baby died during delivery on Tuesday.

The woman, identified as Harini Kumari, was a resident of Javakal village in NP Kunta mandal under the Kadiri Assembly constituency. Married just a year ago, Harini was in the final stage of pregnancy and had been admitted to a private hospital in Kadiri about a week ago for delivery, according to her family members.

Relatives alleged that the hospital’s doctor, Maruthi Prasad, assured them of a normal delivery but failed to take necessary medical precautions. They claimed that due to negligence in treatment and improper handling of the delivery process, both the mother and the newborn lost their lives.

The incident has plunged the family and the native village into deep grief. Soon after the incident came to light, family members, relatives and local residents gathered in large numbers outside the hospital and staged a road blockade, demanding stringent action against those responsible. They sought immediate cancellation of the hospital’s licence and criminal action against the doctor concerned.

Leaders of the CPI and CPM extended support to the protest, alleging that unchecked medical negligence in private hospitals was leading to repeated tragedies and called for urgent government intervention.

With the situation turning tense, police rushed to the spot and brought the protesters under control.

Based on a complaint lodged by the victim’s family, the police detained the accused doctor, Maruthi Varaprasad, and shifted him to the police station for questioning. A case has been registered, and a detailed investigation has been initiated.

Police officials said that medical records, treatment procedures and other relevant documents from the hospital were being examined to ascertain the exact cause of death.

“Strict legal action will be taken against those found responsible after the investigation,” the police assured.

The incident has cast a pall of gloom over Javakal village, with grieving family members demanding justice for Harini Kumari and her newborn.

Local residents have urged the authorities to strengthen monitoring of private hospitals and ensure strict punishment in cases of medical negligence to prevent recurrence of such heartbreaking incidents.