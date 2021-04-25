Mother, son goes missing after death of daughter in Mangalagiri, father complains police

In a tragic incident, the situation of the father became insurmountable as the mother and son who could not bear the sudden death of their daughter who completed B.Ed and training for Civils has died of illness. The incident took place in Mangalagiri town, police said. Going into details, Pasupuleti Srinivasa Rao, who resides on Buddhayyagari Street in the town has a daughter and son. Srinivasa Rao is working as an autodriver while both his children are pursuing higher studies.

Daughter Maheshwari has completed B.Ed and is training for Civils while son Sai Kiran is studying B.Tech. Recently, Maheshwari contracted jaundice and is undergoing treatment. She went to Vijayawada training on Friday afternoon and died suddenly there. After receiving the information, the entire family reached Vijayawada and brought the body home.

After Maheshwari's funeral on Saturday morning, Srinivasa Rao got tired and went to sleep as everyone reached home and all the relatives left. Although he got up later, he inquired about his relatives and friends as his wife and son were missing. However, he complained to the town police that their whereabouts could not be ascertained. Police carried out a search operations for their whereabouts.