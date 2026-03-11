MoU signed to facilitate overseas jobs

Guntur: Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC), Overseas Manpower Company Andhra Pradesh Limited (OMCAP) and Apollo MedSkills Limited (AMSL) have signed a tripartite MoU to provide overseas employment opportunities for youth from the state in the healthcare and allied sectors on Tuesday.

As part of the agreement, APSSDC will mobilise candidates, maintain data and coordinate training activities. OMCAP will function as the nodal agency for overseas recruitment in accordance with the Emigration Act, 1983. Apollo MedSkills Limited will act as the training partner and provide specialised training aligned with international healthcare standards.

In the first phase, around 500 candidates will be trained and prepared for overseas healthcare jobs. Depending on the response and demand, the programme is expected to expand to about 1,000 candidates within the first year. APSSDC may provide financial assistance of up to Rs 15,000 per candidate towards training costs as per approved guidelines. APSSDC Managing Director and CEO G Ganesh Kumar said the initiative reflects the state government’s commitment to equipping youth with global-standard skills and creating opportunities for overseas employment in the healthcare sector.