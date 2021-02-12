Movement against privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant gains momentum

Srikakulam: The agitation against the Centre move to privatise Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) gains pace in the district. The main opposition Congress is strongly opposing the proposal to privatisation of the VSP. In a press conference held on Thursday, District Congress Committee president Boddepalli Satyavathi announced to intensify fight against Union Government's proposal to privatise the historical steel plant.

She said that Congress established the steel plant at Visakhapatnam during former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi regime. As the party leaders, we are going to intensify fight against the privatisation by creating awareness among people. "We will collect opinion of people from all walks of life in this regard," she said.

On the other hand, leaders of Left parties CPI district secretary Sanapala Narasimhulu, CPM district secretary B Krishna Murthy, CPI (ML-ND) district secretary T Prakash and CITU district secretary Ch Rammurthy has been organising series of agitations, press conferences, roundtable meetings and gathering of opinions and signatures campaign against privatisation of VSP. They said that VSP was the backbone of north Coastal Andhra districts.

They said the move of Centre as hasty decision of the BJP-led government. They warned that people will teach a lesson to the BJP in befitting manner if the government goes ahead with its decision.