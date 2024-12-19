  • Menu
MP Ambica follows up airport issue with Civil Aviation Minister

MP Ambica follows up airport issue with Civil Aviation Minister
MP Ambica Lakshminarayana with Union Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu at his chambers in New Delhi on Wednesday

Anantapur MP G Ambica Lakshminarayana extended birthday wishes to Union Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu at his chambers in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Anantapur : Anantapur MP G Ambica Lakshminarayana extended birthday wishes to Union Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu at his chambers in New Delhi on Wednesday. On this occasion, he raised the issue of speeding up the approval for sanctioning an airport for the undivided district. Minister Naidu during his earlier meeting with the MP agreed in principal to building an airport in Anantapur. The MP impressed upon the Union Minister stating that the district has several central institutions, international volunteers visit NGO projects and Puttaparthi attracts large number of tourists throughout the year. The MP sought the Minister’s support for the development of his parliamentary constituency.

