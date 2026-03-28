MP calls for mental health focus in childcare institutions

Memberof Parliament Daggubati Purandeswari raisedcritical concerns regarding the holistic development of children residing in Child Care Institutions (CCIs) with a specific focus on their psychological well-being. During a significant discussion in Parliament, she said that a nurturing environment filled with love and affection is fundamental to a child’s growth, expressing worry that the current rigid regulatory frameworks within these institutions may be depriving children of essential emotional support.

Stressing the need for a long-term vision, Purandeswari called for comprehensive measures to safeguard the mental health of children, particularly those in rural and underprivileged areas, who remain highly vulnerable. To bridge the existing gaps in care, she proposed introducing a mandatory digital module on trauma-informed care. The MP suggested that the Union Government collaborate with premier organisations like the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) to develop this curriculum. Such an initiative would empower CCI superintendents to better understand and address the complex emotional and psychological needs of the children under their supervision.

Responding to these suggestions, Union Minister of State for Women and Child Development Savitri Thakur detailed the government’s ongoing efforts in this sector.

The minister stated that the government is already providing various essential services, including professional counselling, life skills training, education, and healthcare facilities. She reaffirmed the government's steadfast commitment to child welfare and assured that continuous efforts are being made to enhance the living standards and future prospects of children in institutional care.