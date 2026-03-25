MP raises Pulicat Lake fishermen issues in Lok Sabha

Tirupati: Tirupati MP Dr Maddila Gurumoorthy raised serious concerns in the Lok Sabha over the hardships faced by nearly 20,000 traditional fishermen dependent on Pulicat Lake within the Tirupati parliamentary constituency.

He raised the issue on Tuesday and said the fishermen have been struggling for the past two decades due to illegal intrusion by mechanised boats from neighbouring states into reserved fishing zones.

According to the MP, these boats not only damage fishing nets and boats belonging to local fishermen but also lead to frequent attacks, posing a threat to their livelihood as well as law and order in the region.

Replying to the question, Union Fisheries Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh stated that regulation of fishing activities in coastal waters falls under the jurisdiction of state governments. Marine Fishing Regulation Acts provide exclusive zones for traditional fishermen and restrict the entry of mechanised vessels.

As per a report from the AP government, mechanised boats from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry have been illegally entering AP waters, including Pulicat Lake.

He added that Regional Fisheries Management Councils were set up on March 29, 2023, to address such disputes.

Expressing dissatisfaction, Dr Gurumoorthy criticised the alleged negligence of both Central and State governments in preventing illegal fishing and desilting key lake inlets.

He demanded joint coastal patrols, strict enforcement of regulations, seizure of illegal boats, and a permanent inter-state coordination mechanism to ensure fishermen’s safety.S