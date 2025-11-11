Mudigubba mandal flood issue taken to the notice of govt

Mudigubba: Health Minister and Dharmavaram MLA Satya Kumar Yadav has once again brought the long-pending flood and rehabilitation issues of Podarallapalli village in Mudigubba mandal to the attention of the State government.

Accompanied by affected villagers and farmers, the Minister met Irrigation Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu at the Secretariat on Monday, urging immediate government intervention to resolve the recurring flood problem and expedite compensation and rehabilitation measures.

Yadav reminded the government of his earlier representations on the issue, explaining in detail how the annual inundation was severely disrupting the livelihoods and agriculture of local residents.

“This is not merely an environmental concern but a serious livelihood issue. The recurring floods have caused extensive damage, and the government must act swiftly to ensure justice for the affected families,” he emphasised.Responding positively, Irrigation Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu assured that a detailed review was already underway. “We have sought a comprehensive report from the department, and appropriate measures will be taken to ensure justice for the villagers of Podarallapalli. A favourable decision will be announced soon,” he said.

The Health Minister reiterated that addressing public grievances and ensuring relief for flood-affected families remains his top priority.