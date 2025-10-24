Muniratnam Naidu takes charge as V-C of Telugu varsity

Rajamahendravaram: Prof D Muniratnam Naidu assumed charge as the Vice-Chancellor of Potti Sreeramulu Telugu University at its Rajamahendravaram campus on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said he was committed to the preservation and promotion of the Telugu language and rededicating himself to fulfilling the ideals of late Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR).

Prof Naidu described the university as the “brainchild of NTR,” who was inspired by the establishment of the Tamil University in Tamil Nadu to first set up a Women’s University and later the Telugu University in the then undivided Andhra Pradesh.

He said that in order to ensure balanced regional development, separate campuses were established in Rajamahendravaram, Srisailam, Warangal, and Hyderabad.

He informed that the centenary celebrations of the university’s first Vice-Chancellor Prof Donappa are being organised this year.

The university currently has 22 departments, with the School of Language and the School of History and Culture being the major ones.

New courses are being introduced based on student interest, he added.

At the Rajamahendravaram campus, an MA in Telugu will be offered, while Srisailam will host MA and Ph D programmes in Culture and History. Certificate and Diploma courses in dance will be launched at the Siddhendra Kalakshetram in Kuchipudi.

He said efforts are underway to overcome technical hurdles and start the remaining courses soon. Prof Naidu also stated that appointments for Registrar, heads of major departments, and other staff are being completed, and full-fledged operations are expected to begin by January 2026.

Rajamahendravaram Rural MLA Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary, who attended the event as the chief guest, said that imparting education in one’s mother tongue was a key ideal of late Chief Minister NT Rama Rao. “While learning other languages is necessary, the medium of instruction must be our mother tongue,” he remarked.

The MLA said that developmental works such as BT roads, library improvement, basic amenities, road connectivity, building repairs, and painting would soon be taken up. He said State HRD Minister Nara Lokesh would visit the campus shortly and release necessary grants. Officials have been asked to prepare comprehensive proposals ahead of his visit.

Chowdary stated that he had mobilised Rs 30 lakh for university development and would work to raise another Rs 50 lakh. Steps would also be taken for land surveys, demarcation, compound wall construction, removal of encroachments, and providing better facilities for staff and students, he added.

French historian Daniel Nadars, ‘Kalaratna’ Bikki Krishna, ‘Natyacharya’ Dr Sappa Durga Prasad, and Pasumarti Srinivasa Sharma were among those present. Several participants felicitated Prof Muniratnam Naidu on the occasion.