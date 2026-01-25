Music is the best medicine for mental health: Koti

Vijayawada: Famous cine music director Koti on Saturday said that music and songs can work like the best medicine for people struggling with mental health issues, as they provide calmness, peace of mind, and emotional strength. He noted that listening to music can support individuals along with doctors’ prescriptions and counselling.

Koti, along with his wife Jyothy, visited Indlas Hospital in Vijayawada and paid rich tributes to his father Rajeswara Rao and Guru Chakravarthi. He interacted with doctors and staff and shared his experiences about the power of music in reducing stress and anxiety.

Speaking on the occasion, Koti recalled his long journey in the film industry and said he had worked with several prominent personalities. He mentioned that he had also worked with well-known music directors including AR Rahman and Mani Sharma, and composed several popular tunes for Megastar Chiranjeevi’s films. He said hard work and dedication helped him and Chiranjeevi earn a good name in the industry.

Koti said many of his songs created energy and enthusiasm among the youth, and added that at times he also tuned and sang songs at the request of fans. He thanked his wife Jyothy for standing by him throughout his career and said her support played an important role in his success.

Indlas Hospital Director Dr Indla Rama Subba Reddy said Koti has worked as a music director for around 500 films, and praised his contribution to Telugu cinema.

Hospital Chief Psychiatrist Dr Indla Vishal, along with Dr Swapna and Dr Radha, were present. The doctors felicitated Koti and Jyothi on the occasion by presenting a veena as a mark of respect.