Muslims, Christians still with Congress

Vijayawada: Former MLA from Karnataka, national minority coordinator and in-charge of AP affairs, Dr Rafiq Ahmad said here on Friday that the Muslims and Christians should support the Congress in the forthcoming elections in the state.

Addressing the state-level meeting of minorities at Andhra Ratna Bhavan with State Minority Cell chairman Shali Dada Gandhi in the chair, Dr Rafiq flayed the Narendra Modi administration for destroying all the systems across the country. He appealed to people across the country to put an end to the rule of Narendra Modi in the next elections.

APCC working president Shaik Mastan Vali and Congress minority cell national coordinator Gaddapati Vijaykumar assailed the regional parties YSRCP, TDP and Jana Sena for becoming stooges of Narendra Modi. They said that special category status would be achieved for the state if Congress assumes power at the Centre. They appealed to the minorities to support the Congress party in the next elections.

State SC, ST, BC, Minority cell coordinator Korivi Vinay Kumar, minority cell vice-president Chukka Chandrapal, APCC general secretary Shaik Saida, Shaik Nagoor, Shaik Bashser Ahmad, Taralapati Jani, Hindupur Amanullah, Tirupati Pathan Nanhe Khan, Rayachoti Ghouse, SM Basha, Shaik Usman, Shaik Salim, Shaik mahboob Basha, Inayatullah Khan, Shaik Khadar, Syed Naseema, Tummala Mahaboob Basha, and other minority leaders participated.