Muslims organise rallies against NRC in Kadapa

Kadapa: Muslims under the banner of Joint Action Committee(JAC) organised huge rallies in Proddaturu, Yerraguntla and Kamalapuram mandals in protect against introduction of NRC bill by BJP lead NDA government.

After performing prayers at Pedda Darga in Kamalapuram town, Muslims organised a huge rally from Dargah to Bus Stand Centre and formed human chain at cross roads. They raised slogans against central government.

In Yerraguntla, protesters stalled the vehicular traffic for sometime demanding the central government to withdraw the NRC bill. In Proddatur, the agitators organised massive rally carrying national flag and raising slogans `Save India.'

The protesters alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah were hatching conspiracy by promoting disunity between Hindus and Muslim minorities. They urged the Hindus to join the agitations for protecting the integrity of the nation.