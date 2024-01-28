MVV Satyanarayana to hold Padayatra in 21 ward of Visakha

Visakha East Constituency MLA candidate Mr. MVV Satyanarayana is starting his 28th day door to door Padayatra from 21st Ward, Vidyanagar tomorrow i.e. 28-01-2024 at 07:00 AM in front of Big Walther Rythu Bazar next to Three Town Police Station and requested media friends to come to this program and publish it in their respective newspapers and channels..