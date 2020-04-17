Mystery shrouds missing of soldier

Srikakulam: Mystery has shrouded the missing of a soldier in Himachal Pradesh. The soldier, Rella Prakash, hails from Gondyalaputtuga village under Kaviti mandal in Srikakulam district.

Prakash's mother, Balamma, and wife, Sravani, said they had not received phone calls from him since April 7. They received a communication from Army officials on Wednesday night that Prakash had gone missed on 7 April. Meanwhile a representation was sent to Governor of Himachal Pradesh Bandaru Dattatreya, requesting him to order an inquiry into the incident.