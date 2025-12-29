Nadda’s letter slap in face of YSRCP’s political drama: BJP

Vijayawada: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State spokesperson Sadineni Yamini Sharma has said that the letter written by Union Health Minister JP Nadda has exposed the false propaganda being spread by YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) over the establishment of medical colleges under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

Yamini Sharma said in a statement here on Sunday that the YSRCP has been misleading the public by spreading ‘blatant lies’ in the name of collecting one crore signatures against the PPP model for medical colleges. She described Union Minister JP Nadda’s letter to Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav as a ‘fitting slap’ to the political theatrics of YSRCP.

She pointed out that in his letter JP Nadda clearly explained the success of PPP model across the country.

As per the letter, 919 diagnostic centres are already functioning in 20 States under the PPP model, providing quality healthcare services to the public. The Union Minister also highlighted that the Central government is extending Viability Gap Funding (VGF) of up to 80 per cent and providing financial assistance of up to Rs 5 crore per project to ensure the speedy completion of medical college infrastructure.

“The Union Health Minister has categorically stated that the PPP model enables faster construction of medical colleges and ensures the delivery of quality healthcare services to people.

This directly counters the misinformation campaign being run by the YSRCP,” Yamini Sharma said.

She alleged that the YSRCP’s opposition to the PPP model stems from fear that massive corruption worth hundreds of crores, allegedly committed during the previous YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government in the name of medical colleges, would come to light.

Yamini Sharma further criticised YSRCP leaders, including YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Perni Nani, accusing them of deliberately misleading the public for political gains.

She urged them to act responsibly and refrain from spreading falsehoods on critical issues such as healthcare.

“The people of Andhra Pradesh deserve transparency and quality medical services, not political drama and misinformation,” she added.