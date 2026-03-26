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Nadendla Manohar denies LPG shortage rumours, emphasises on PNG

  • Created On:  26 March 2026 5:37 PM IST
Nadendla Manohar denies LPG shortage rumours, emphasises on PNG
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Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar displaying smart ration card in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday

Nadendla Manohar has said the Andhra Pradesh government will encourage households to shift from LPG to Piped Natural Gas (PNG), with subsidies under the Deepam scheme to be extended to those who make the transition.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, he said awareness campaigns would be rolled out in the coming days to promote PNG usage among consumers.

The minister also urged the public not to believe rumours circulating on social media about an alleged shortage of LPG. He clarified that there is no shortage of petrol, diesel, or cooking gas in the state, adding that increased advance bookings were driven purely by misinformation.

Mr Manohar further noted progress in welfare infrastructure, stating that induction stoves have already been distributed to 12,000 out of the state’s 54,000 Anganwadi centres. The remaining centres, he said, would be equipped shortly.

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Andhra Pradesh LPGNadendla ManoharPNG PromotionDeepam SchemeFuel Supply Assurance
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