Nagababu Calls for National Hindu Protection Committee Amid Tirumala Laddu Controversy

Tirumala : Responding to the ongoing controversy surrounding the alleged adulteration of Tirumala laddus, Nagababu stated that the law will take its course, and all those involved in the adulteration will be exposed and punished according to the law. He emphasized that it is not right for Hindus to insult each other over such matters, echoing the sentiments expressed by Pawan Kalyan earlier.
Nagababu also called for mutual respect among all religions and reaffirmed that everyone should honor the religious sentiments of others. He advocated for the establishment of a National Committee for the Protection of Hinduism to safeguard the sanctity of Sanatana Dharma at the national level.
