Live
- Elnaaz Norouzi to star in second season of 'Made In Heaven'
- Snap-owned GIF hub Gfycat to shut on September 1
- Diabetics must focus on preventing complications: Top diabetologist
- Eknath Shinde will remain CM, assures Maharashtra BJP chief
- We are not a sporting nation. Missing bronze medal at Rio Olympics was very painful, says Sania Mirza
- Bone health is important for women
- Meta takes aim at Twitter with the launch of rival app Threads
- MS Dhoni fans erect massive 77 feet cutout in Nandigama ahead of his birthday
- How creative education empowers students to unlock their inherent creativity
- Supreme Court defers hearing on plea for directions to EC to conduct Assembly polls in J&K
Naidu condoles death of TDP leader Bhaskara Rao, assures support to kin
Highlights
TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu has condoled the demise of senior TDP leader Lalam Bhaskara Rao.
TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu has condoled the demise of senior TDP leader Lalam Bhaskara Rao. The TDP chief called the family members of Bhaskara Rao on the phone and extended their sympathies to them.
He said that the death of Bhaskara Rao is a great loss for the party and expressed sorrow that Bhaskara Rao, who underwent heart surgery a few days ago and recovering is no more now.
He appreciated that Bhaskara Rao worked continuously for the development of the party as a key leader in the district. Chandrababu expressed his condolences to the family members.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS