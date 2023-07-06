  • Menu
Naidu condoles death of TDP leader Bhaskara Rao, assures support to kin

Chandrababu Naidu condoles death of TDP leader Bhaskara Rao
Chandrababu Naidu condoles death of TDP leader Bhaskara Rao

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu has condoled the demise of senior TDP leader Lalam Bhaskara Rao.

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu has condoled the demise of senior TDP leader Lalam Bhaskara Rao. The TDP chief called the family members of Bhaskara Rao on the phone and extended their sympathies to them.

He said that the death of Bhaskara Rao is a great loss for the party and expressed sorrow that Bhaskara Rao, who underwent heart surgery a few days ago and recovering is no more now.

He appreciated that Bhaskara Rao worked continuously for the development of the party as a key leader in the district. Chandrababu expressed his condolences to the family members.

