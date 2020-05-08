Chandrababu Naidu demands closure of LG Polymers and constitution of expert committee

Amaravati: Industrial permissions for the LG Polymers must be cancelled, demanded the TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu. Addressing a virtual press conference on Friday, Naidu observed that if the company proved not guilty in the tragedy, then the unit must be shifted from the residential area, otherwise it should be seized.

The government was taking the huge tragedy in a simple and lighter way, which was reflecting in the cases lodged against the LG Polymers, he observed.

This was an extraordinary incident causing loss of human lives, caused long time health complications, people distressed, livestock and other animals died and suffering, colours of trees changed and even the air polluted. At least 11 people died. The High Court took it as suo moto cognizance, National Human Rights Commission and National Green Tribunal called the government for explanation and Prime Minister Narendra Modi held an emergency review meeting on the tragedy. This explains the seriousness and negative impact of the gas leak incident, but Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was giving baseless statements, Naidu criticised. He added that the Chief Minister failed in creating awareness among the public on real-time basis, the company emergency alarm did not function. Both together caused more danger, he added.

Further, he demanded the Chief Minister to constitute an expert committee with national and international experts in the chemical engineering and chemical science. He demanded to prepare electronic patient health data for the residents in the affected areas, so as to provide better health treatment to them in the future.

The government yet to establish the facts related to why the incident took place and the technical reasons behind it. He questioned whether the company followed the protocols while reopening the plant.

He demanded the state government assess air quality at the affected areas. Pointing out at the high-level committee appointed by the State government by inducting IAS and IPS officials, Naidu said that they were not experts in chemical engineering or medical and health issues. This committee will not serve the purpose and experts from the relevant fields must be as members and they only have the authority to give clearances, he said.

Naidu said he will write letters to Prime Minister and Home Minister suggesting them to probe into the tragedy by the experts as the State government neglecting it and speaking in favour of the company.