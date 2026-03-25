Naidu hails ‘Steel Andhra’ push as stone laid for mega plant

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday termed the upcoming mega steel project in North Andhra a “turning point” for the region, stating that it would drive large-scale industrial growth and employment generation.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister extended greetings to the people of North Andhra on the occasion of the foundation stone being laid for the ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India plant in Anakapalli district.

Calling it a major step towards transforming the region into “Steel Andhra,” Naidu said the project, with an estimated investment of Rs 1.36 lakh crore, will be developed in two phases and is expected to significantly boost Andhra Pradesh’s position in the national steel sector.

Highlighting the regional context, the CM said North Andhra had faced uncertainty and developmental stagnation in the recent past, but was now witnessing a shift towards growth and opportunity. He said the project would bring renewed confidence among people, driven by industrial expansion and job creation.

Naidu drew a parallel with the historic Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, describing it as a symbol of Telugu pride, and said the new integrated steel facility would act as a “new growth engine” guiding the future of North Andhra.

The CM credited the support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Central Government for facilitating the project within a short span. He said timely clearances, policy support, and assistance in raw material linkages played a crucial role in bringing the investment to the State.

Referring to the “double engine” governance model, Naidu said coordinated efforts between the Centre and the state helped accelerate industrial development and position Andhra Pradesh as an attractive destination for large-scale investments. He added that the project is expected to generate employment and livelihood opportunities for a large number of youth, while also triggering ancillary industrial growth across the region.

Stating that visible results would emerge within the next few years, the CM expressed confidence that North Andhra would witness rapid transformation across sectors, driven by infrastructure, industry and investment momentum.